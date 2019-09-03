Manchester United have come in for some criticism after reportedly agreeing a deal to sign Mario Mandzukic for £14million – before then getting cold feet and turning their back on the deal.

With United having offloaded Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, their attacking options are far more limited this season, with just Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood left as centre forward options for the club.

But it’s claimed by ESPN reporter Mark Ogden that United could have brought in the experienced Mandzukic after agreeing a bargain £14million fee with Juventus for the World Cup finalist.

However, for reasons unknown, United turned their back on the deal and decided against a deal to bring in the veteran Croatian hitman – and Ogden has criticised the club for leaving themselves hugely short of quality options up top.

“Anthony Martial missed the game at Southampton at the weekend, so they have two fit strikers,” Ogden said.

“Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who’s 17. So that is the problem.

“They could have signed Mario Mandzukic at the end of the window.

“A deal was agreed with Juventus, it would have cost I think around £14million.

“That for me would have been a no-brainer because yes he’s not the future but he’s a guy that ticks that box of being an experienced pro that the players can turn to and he can be a plan B in the last 20 minutes of a game if you need to score a goal to get back into it. Mandzukic has been around the block.

“They haven’t got any of those players.

“I understand Solskjaer’s decision to try and change the makeup of the squad and make it a younger squad and more hungry squad.

“But they really need some experience in there and I think there’s going to be some difficult days ahead.”

United’s lack of options up front seems even more pertinent too, especially given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apparently ordered two of his players in for extra training this season.

