Man Utd star back in Ancelotti crosshairs with Real Madrid deal more likely

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has once again turned his attentions to a Man Utd star who he tried to sign while at Everton, per a report.

Ancelotti surprised many when ditching Everton on short notice for a second stint at the Bernabeu. The move has left many at Goodison Park seething, though the Italian now has more pressing concerns.

Recent reports have frequently floated the idea of imminent business between Real Madrid and Man Utd.

Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos recently departed as a free agent. He was linked with Man Utd before a move to PSG rounded into shape.

Raphael Varane is another who could jump ship after a prominent journalist claimed the Frenchman ‘wants to sign’ for the Red Devils.

However, the latest news concerns movement in the opposite direction.

Football Italia (citing Calciomercato) reveal that Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese full-back, 22, has failed to make a significant impact in England since arriving in 2018. A loan spell to AC Milan resulted last season, and by all accounts, Dalot impressed.

As such, the Serie A Giants are reported to be seeking to bring him on board once more. However, per Football Italia, they are thought to prefer a loan with an option to buy, whereas Man Utd would like a permanent sale.

That has left the door ajar for Ancelotti to pounce who it is claimed ‘wanted to bring Dalot’ to Goodison Park.

The chances of Dalot being a starter at Real Madrid would appear slim. The club already have established veteran Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola in the position.

Nevertheless, Dalot proved during his time in Italy he can be an effective performer when given opportunities to shine.

Furthermore, the reported ‘€15m’ fee Man Utd desire would not be a bank breaker. As such, Real Madrid are said to have ‘joined AC Milan in the race’ to sign the full-back.

Should Ancelotti act upon his interest in Dalot, he would certainly stand a better chance of securing his signature at Real Madrid than when on Merseyside.

Man Utd, Sancho transfer saga finally ends

Meanwhile, Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils announced the news on their official website on Thursday afternoon. Indeed, they followed Dortmund, who announced the deal earlier in the day. The confirmation ends a transfer chase lasting over 12 months, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally has his man.

The club’s statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

“The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship.”

