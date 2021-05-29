Man Utd star inadvertently torpedoes Solskjaer amid loss-making exit talk

A rarely seen Man Utd player linked with a loss-inducing exit inadvertently took a swipe at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when discussing his most recent season and future.

Man Utd endured another unsuccessful season in Solskjaer’s eyes after failing to lift European silverware versus Villarreal last week. The Red Devils were heavy favourites, but looked sluggish across the board as they succumbed to the Yellow Submarine in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

The club and fans alike will not dwell on the failure. As such, attentions have quickly turned to who the club will pursue in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man Utd are expected to be big spenders. Thus far they been credited with interest in a host of the world’s elite.

Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho have been strongly linked. The latest report regarding the latter claimed terms over the blockbuster move were ‘mostly agreed.’

But if the club don’t wish to settle for just one major signing, initial exits may first be required.

One such player seemingly on the chopping block is Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back, 22, enjoyed a successful loan spell in Serie A with AC Milan.

The Rossoneri secured Champions League football for the first time since 2014, with Dalot playing a key role through his 21 league appearances.

The right-back was rarely afforded an opportunity to impress at Old Trafford, and speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Express), detailed a lengthy list of ways in which his game has improved since his temporary spell away from Solskjaer and Man Utd.

“On the pitch I feel I have improved a lot tactically,” said Dalot. “I learned some defensive aspects here and it was fantastic to develop these qualities too.

“But not only that. [I developed] in attack, how to go into the high press, recovering the ball as soon as possible. That has all been very useful.

“[I have learned] that the team must be focused for all ninety minutes and aware of every single aspect of the match, of what is happening.

“I must say I had a fantastic year and met beautiful people. It was a real pleasure to play for Milan.

“But now I am thinking about the European [Under 21s] Championship and I really don’t know what will happen after that.”

Loss-making Dalot exit touted

Dalot may be unsure of where his future lays, but the Express article (citing ESPN) state that Milan want to bring him aboard permanently.

Sky Italy speculate Man Utd would be willing to accept a £17m fee for the full-back. A fee of that size would represent a minor loss on their £20m outlay three years ago.

Nevertheless, recouping such an amount would go some way to bolstering their transfer kitty.

And with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the club’s undisputed number one in the position, the prospects of Dalot ever making an impact in Manchester appear bleak.

READ MORE: Juventus seeking to give Allegri perfect start with ‘dream’ Man Utd raid