Man Utd deadly serious over hijack of incredible Chelsea midfield target – sources

Ruben Amorim wants a new midfielder at Man Utd in January

Chelsea’s pursuit of Crystal Palace’s standout midfielder Adam Wharton has intensified, but they now face serious competition from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Sources reveal that Man Utd, under manager Ruben Amorim, have made a new central midfielder their top priority for January, with Wharton emerging as a prime target.

A bid of at least in the region of £70million (€80m / $93m) is required to prise the 21-year-old from Selhurst Park, though Palace remain resolute in their stance to retain him until at least the summer of 2026.

Wharton’s composure, vision, and ability to control the tempo of games have made him a sought-after talent in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s interest stems from their need for a reliable midfielder, particularly with Romeo Lavia’s ongoing injury struggles limiting his impact, despite high praise from manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues see Wharton as a long-term solution to bolster their midfield, with a potential move initially targeted for 2026. However, Man Utd‘s entry into the race could force Chelsea to accelerate their plans and submit a bid in January to secure the young star’s signature.

Man Utd’s interest is driven by Amorim’s desire to add dynamism and quality to their midfield, and sources indicate that Wharton’s profile perfectly suits United’s ambitions to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

While Chelsea and Man Utd are the frontrunners, both Tottenham and Liverpool have also listed Wharton as a target, though their focus is currently on other, potentially more attainable, options.

Palace, however, are digging in their heels, determined to keep their prized asset for the remainder of the season.

But, with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba considered a more difficult deal for Chelsea, Wharton remains the primary focus for both United and the Blues.

As the January window approaches, a high-stakes transfer battle is brewing, with Wharton’s future set to dominate headlines.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd news: French record-breaker eyed; Maguire contract update

First up, United are considering moving for a record-breaking French talent currently earning a growing a big reputation in his homeland, although there are some concerns over the current state of the club and how much of an immediate impact he could actually have on Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Elsewhere, a top United star is ready to snub the chance to earn half a million every week in favour of signing a new contract at Old Trafford, but the club’s hard-line stance in talks is making things difficult, according to reports.

And finally, a gigantic club believe they’ve pulled United’s pants down and fully intend to complete a pre-agreed transfer in 2026, according to a report.

VOTE – Should Manchester United sell Bruno Fernandes?