Man Utd deal hijacked, with Newcastle chief ‘in Italy’ on scouting mission before ‘important’ bid

Manchester United have held internal discussions over the signing of a Serie A star, but Newcastle United are reportedly trying to sign him first and have even sent a club chief to Italy.

Erik ten Hag’s central midfield options include Casemiro, loanee Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and rising star Kobbie Mainoo. He can also use Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount slightly further forward.

However, there are a few reasons why Man Utd might move to sign a new midfielder in either January or the summer transfer window. Casemiro had a huge impact on Man Utd during his first season at Old Trafford, but he has not been as effective this campaign as a result of injuries and fitness problems. The Brazilian enforcer has been limited to 12 appearances, including just eight in the Premier League.

Amrabat, meanwhile, has struggled to adapt to the pace of the English game and has looked out of his depth at times. This has led to rumours Man Utd might snub the chance to sign him permanently in the summer and ship him back to Fiorentina.

Creative star Eriksen is now available for selection again after recovering from a knee injury, which represents a boost for Ten Hag. Although, both he and Casemiro are 31 years old, which means they are entering the twilight period of their careers. As Man Utd cannot solely rely on teenager Mainoo, they must firm up plans to future-proof the crucial position.

One way Man Utd could do this is by landing Ederson, the 24-year-old Atalanta star who is not to be confused with Manchester City’s goalkeeper.

On January 3, it emerged that the Red Devils have held internal talks about signing the former Brazil youth international. But they could be beaten to the punch by Premier League competitors Newcastle.

As per Italian source TuttoMercatoWeb, Newcastle have stepped up their interest in Ederson by sending chief scout Steve Nickson to watch him during Atalanta’s Serie A game against Frosinone on Monday.

Newcastle lead Man Utd in Serie A chase

Ederson will have impressed Nickson, as he got on the scoresheet during a 5-0 home win for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side. The former Corinthians man finished on his right foot from close range in the 13th minute after good work by Charles De Ketelaere and Matteo Ruggeri down the left.

Nickson appears to have given a move for Ederson the green light, as it is claimed Newcastle are ready to launch an ‘important offer’ to secure his services.

There is no mention of exactly how much Newcastle are willing to put on the table, though they will have to bid big money to strike an agreement with Atalanta. That is because he is valued at £23m by transfermarkt, while his Atalanta contract does not expire until June 2026. Plus, the Serie A outfit are keen to keep their squad together for the remainder of the season.

These factors mean it is likely Newcastle will have to wait until the summer before they can snare the player. This may suit the Magpies however, as they will have more money to spend then following a quiet January window.

Of course, Man Utd could come back to rival Newcastle for Ederson’s signing over the summer. But at this moment in time, the St James’ Park club are leading the race.

