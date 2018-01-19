Man Utd dealt a blow as £100m target tipped for Real stay

Whilst Manchester United and Tottenham are both believed to be keen, Gareth Bale is set to remain at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims that despite Real’s season not going to plan, they have no intentions of allowing the Welsh star to leave.

“What I’m getting from his entourage is that there is no intention for Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid,” Balague told Sky Sports.

“What I’m getting from Real Madrid is a guarded answer but it is like: ‘Why would we get rid of him?’

“But, of course, if injuries continue that situation may change but so far both parties are saying Gareth Bale is to stay.”

Bale has only appeared in La Liga on eight occasions for Real so far this season, as he suffers another injury-hit campaign.

Despite their chances of triumph in La Liga being all-but over, the Spanish giants are still in with a chance of recording a historic third-successive Champions League victory.

The chance of being part of that kind of history is what is persuading the forward to stay put, Balague says.

“Hopefully not being affected by injuries, actually if the goals come and the assists come and his presence is important, especially in the Champions League, remember that’s the main target this season now – I don’t think he will go anywhere.

“But, of course, that is not guaranteed for as long as we don’t see a Gareth Bale with the same kind of stats we have seen in previous years – there will be a lot of rumours suggesting Real Madrid want to let him go or he wants to go.”

Real face Paris Saint-Germain when the Champions League re-starts in the middle of February.

