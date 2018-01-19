Man Utd dealt blow as target pens new deal with €500m clause

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto has ended any speculation linking him elsewhere by signing a new deal with the Camp Nou club until 2022.

Manchester United and Roma had both been included in the list of admirers of Spaniard, but news of a hefty buy-out-clause should be enough to put any interested parties off.

A statement released by Barcelona read: “FC Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement on a contract renewal, which will keep the player at the Camp Nou through to 30 June 2022.

“His buyout clause has been set at €500m.”

Roberto – who started his career in midfield – has now been converted into a makeshift right back.

The Spanish-international started his career with Barcelona having come through the youth ranks from the age of 14.

The 25-year-old has started 15 of Barca’s 19 La Liga games so far this season, and is part of a side who are well on track to winning the title.

