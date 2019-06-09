Man Utd dealt blow in €75million summer pursuit of AC Milan star

AC Milan have reportedly declared defender Alessio Romagnoli untouchable this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

The commanding Milan skipper has been tipped as a target for both United and Juventus this summer, with reports last week suggesting the San Siro outfit had already rejected three big-money approaches for the defensive lynchpin.

It has also been suggested that United are pondering launching a €75million bid for Romagnoli, but the player recently made his position crystal clear by claiming that Milan’s failure to qualify for the Champions League would not make him push for a transfer.

Now, Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Milan have made the player untouchable and would not sell him this summer for any price.

The Rossoneri are undergoing big changes off the field this summer and are expected to give Paolo Maldini more power, with Lazio’s Igli Tare set to be the new sporting director and Marco Giampaolo the new manager.

Tare apparently considers Romagnoli unsellable and he will be one of the pillars that Milan will build their squad around.

