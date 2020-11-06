Man Utd dealt blow as Milan open contract talks with midfield target

AC Milan are in talks with Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma over extending their contracts with the club.

Recent reports have claimed that Turkey international Hakan is on United’s radar, amid his contractual uncertainty.

The 26-year-old has less than a year left on his deal, with the Red Devils reportedly keen to offer him a lucrative salary.

That contract would stretch significantly beyond what he earns in Milan and he would add to United’s midfield ranks.

However, Milan technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed to Sky Sports Italia at halftime of Milan’s 3-0 Europa League loss to Lille that the plan is to keep both men on the books.

“We’re negotiating the contract extension with Hakan Calhanoglu and Gigio Donnarumma. Every week could be the right one to find the agreement,” Maldini said.

Thursday’s setback for Milan was their first loss in 24 matches. But it would appear they are determined to keep both players at the San Siro long term.

Meanwhile, reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that United do not, as yet, hold a serious interest in Calhanoglu.

United reduce Pogba price

Manchester United are paving the way for the departure of Paul Pogba and have set a dramatically-reduced price tag on the player, claim reports.

Pogba’s season has started off badly, with the 27-year-old yet to score or assist in six Premier League appearances.

The France star has netted in the EFL Cup and grabbed a couple of assists in the Champions League. But like United, his form has been well below par in the Premier League.

As per Don Balon they report that Pogba is “already on a downward trajectory” and that United are prepared to accept a cut-price fee for him.

The Spanish source say that with Pogba out of contract in 2022 his value is dropping quickly. They claim United will be hoping to offload Pogba next summer before he will be allowed to leave for free.

With that in mind, €60m is the price that United will accept for the midfielder – a figure Don Balon claim is “laughable”. Read more…