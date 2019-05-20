Real Madrid have agreed a contract extension with midfielder Toni Kroos, who was a major target for Manchester United.

The new deal ties the Germany international to the Bernabeu until June 30, 2023.

Kroos joined Real from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 11 trophies during his five years at the club, including three Champions League titles and one LaLiga crown.

There had been reports that Zinedine Zidane was ready to ditch Kroos as part of a major shake-up at Real after their hugely disappointing season domestically and in Europe.

The 29-year-old had even been considered as part of a swap deal at Old Trafford, with Paul Pogba moving in the opposite direction – although that potential outcome now looks dead in the water.

However, Los Blancos have ended rumours about his future by giving the player, a member of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad in 2014, a one-year extension to his existing deal.

Kroos made over 40 appearances for Madrid in all competitions this season but was unable to help them replicate their success of recent years.

They did manage to win the FIFA Club World Cup once again, but otherwise came up short in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Champions League – where they were looking to claim a fourth successive triumph.

In LaLiga they finished third, 19 points behind champions Barcelona and having suffered 12 defeats, which is their worst record this millennium.

Real also had three different coaches during the season, with the record-breaking Zinedine Zidane returning to take the helm in March following the short-lived tenures of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

