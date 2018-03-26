Man Utd dealt transfer blow as £90m target hints at China move

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow as one of their summer targets has admitted they would consider a move to China.

Recent reports have suggested that Gareth Bale is considering a Real Madrid exit at the end of the season after a difficult spell with the Bernabeu club.

The Daily Mirror claims that his fellow Real Madrid stars are convinced he wants to move back to the Premier League, with Manchester United apaprently preparing a £90m bid, but only if manager Zinedine Zidane stays at the Bernabeu.

The Welshman has also been linked with a move to China, where he is currently on duty with Wales at the China Cup, and he has confessed that a move to the Far East is tempting.

“It’s a great country with great people,” he told reporters.

“In terms of the future I’m not too sure, I haven’t really looked that far to be honest.

“But I’m sure that if I ever did come I’ll be looked after very well.

“Whenever I come to China we always have such an amazing reception from the Chinese fans. They’ve been very welcoming to all of us, not just me. They look after us really well.”

