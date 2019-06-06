Man Utd decision on Icardi, Lukaku swap stuns Inter Milan

Manchester United are reported to have told Inter Milan they have no interest in a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi moving to Old Trafford in exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte is said to have targeted the Manchester United forward to lead his side’s attack next season, having taken the job earlier in the month.

However, recent speculation then emerged suggesting that a deadline has been set for a deal to be completed, with Inter having concerns over their Financial Fair Play situation.

The report suggests Inter are looking to offload players quickly before they can add new names, with Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic – two of their highest earners – looking most vulnerable.

However, respected Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzia claims United have rejected Inter’s advances to take Icardi off their hands, in a deal that would have seen Lukaku, plus €20m heading towards the San Siro club.

The Argentine forward is coming off the back of a troubled season at the San Siro, in which he was stripped of the captaincy, but still scored 17 goals in 37 appearances and it is thought his style would have suited United.

But Di Marzia claims United have snubbed the approach, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deciding Icardi’s attitude, nor his playing qualities, are what he is looking for at Old Trafford.

The news comes just a day after Inter and United were reported to have discussed a similar deal involving Perisic and Icardi.

Conte will continue to explore the possibility of signing Lukaku, however, after failing to land him two summers ago while at Chelsea, but it seems the new Inter boss has some big decisions to make about who to offload before he brings in his own players.

United, meanwhile, are expected to finalise a deal for Daniel James this week, with the Swansea winger due at Old Trafford on Thursday for a medical ahead of a £15million switch.

