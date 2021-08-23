Brandon Williams ‘ready to go’ after signing on loan for Norwich

Norwich have completed the signing of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on a season-long loan.

England Under-21 international Williams brings with him experience from the Premier League as well as Europa League, having made his senior United debut in September 2019 after coming through the youth ranks.

Williams, 20, said on the Norwich club website: “It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before, but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It is a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Williams has said he is fit and raring to go. Norwich though are waiting on clearance for him to be in contention to make his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday night at Carrow Road.

Delighted to have joined @NorwichCityFC on loan for the season. Looking forward to getting started! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/L2eeAJlzbL — Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) August 23, 2021

“I’m ready to go right now, I’ve played a few games in pre-season and I’ve been training as well without any injuries. I’ve trained every day so I feel very good.

Williams out of his ‘comfort zone’

“I’ve played for Manchester United in so many different competitions and I’ve played against and trained with some of the best players in the world. Coming here with all that experience will help me as a player.

“I’m getting myself out of my comfort zone. I’m from Manchester, all my family and friends are there. Everything I know has been in Manchester so to come here and focus on my football will be really good for me.”

There were rumours of a loan to Southampton this summer. Just like when Saints were interested in January, though, it did not materialise.

Instead Norwich registered their interest last week and got the deal done over the weekend.

