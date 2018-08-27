Man Utd defender issues rallying cry ahead of crucial Spurs clash

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has called on the team to come out fighting in Monday’s home clash against Spurs.

The Red Devils are under increasing levels of scrutiny after their 3-2 defeat at Brighton in the second game of the season.

Widespread reports have suggested a crisis is occurring off the field, with Mourinho at loggerheads with some of his players and Ed Woodward.

However, Smalling has issued a rallying cry ahead of Monday’s game, telling the club’s official website: “We have to regroup and we’ve had a good amount of days on the training pitch.

“It’s about putting that hard work in, then standing up and showing some character. We need to come out fighting.”

He added: “To be honest, I’d rather have had the game on Saturday because you just want to bounce back after a defeat.

“It’s a long weekend but, at the same time, we’ve had a long time to prepare for the game and we’ve tried to take advantage of those days.

“This is a good game for us to have. When you lose a game, the next one is more important than ever.

“The fact that it’s a big game at Old Trafford, that’s when the big players rise to the occasion. We’re determined to be ready.”

