Man Utd defender linked with shock loan switch to drop down leagues

A Manchester United outcast is willing to leave on loan in order to revitalise his career, according to a report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved his squad with a number of clever signings in recent seasons. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani arrived on a free transfer last year, while Amad Diallo was signed for an initial £19million in January.

This summer, they have brought in French centre-back Raphael Varane and long-term target Jadon Sancho. The pair were signed for a combined fee of £114m, from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Solskjaer’s transfer exploits have resulted in a number of players being cast aside to supporting roles.

Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek have both spent large periods of time on the bench. Jesse Lingard was surplus to requirements last term before his successful loan spell at West Ham.

It seems one player has seen how Lingard’s temporary switch has improved his career and is looking to emulate him.

According to Football League World, 29-year-old defender Phil Jones is willing to go out on loan this month.

Sources have said that Jones is considering his future at Old Trafford. He has been pushed further down the pecking order following Varane’s arrival.

The report claims that Jones is open to joining a Championship side, with his preference being a team that will fight for promotion.

No specific clubs are named, although his priority means clubs such as West Brom, Fulham and Bournemouth could get involved.

The England international was signed by Man Utd for £17m back in July 2011, making him one of the club’s longest-serving players.

He helped the Red Devils to lift the Premier League title in 2013, as well as the 2016 FA Cup.

However, his last two campaigns have been plagued by injury. In 2019/20, he made just two Premier League appearances before his season was ended by a knee problem.

Jones didn’t recover until recently, ruling him out for the whole of last season.

West Ham have previously been linked with a move for the centre-back, although they went on to pursue alternative targets.

They made Craig Dawson’s loan from Watford permanent this summer for £2m.

