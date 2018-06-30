Man Utd defender rebuffs LaLiga giants to fight for future

Timothy Fosu-Mensah doesn’t want to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer this summer, according to reports.

The defender spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, playing 21 times for the Eagles under two managers.

His performances for Palace earned him a call-up for Ronald Koeman’s Netherland’s squad that faced England back in November 2017.

The form has led to interest from La Liga side Valencia, according to Marca, with United’s signing of Diogo Dalot from Porto encouraging them to move for Fosu-Mensah.

However, Sport Witness claims that the Dutchman, who plays at right-back or centre-back, will not look to move out of Old Trafford permanently and would instead prefer a loan move.

There is likely to be even greater competition for places at Old Trafford this summer with Jose Mourinho likely to bring in at least one more defender.

The report continues by suggesting another loan move is likely for the Dutchman following his successful spell at Selhurst Park last campaign.

