Manchester United look certain to miss out on Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid.

United have been linked with the Porto star since the summer, while both Liverpool and Chelsea were also said to be keen on his signature.

However, it would appear that a move to the Premier League now looks incredibly unlikely after SporTV reported that the 21-year-old has reached a verbal agreement to head to the Bernabeu.

The report in the Daily Mirror goes on to state that the LaLiga giants have agreed to activate Militao’s £44m release clause.

United may now have to look elsewhere to upgrade the weakest part of their team, with continuing doubts over the futures of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford.

United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated in his press conference for Saturday’s clash with Brighton that any January additions are unlikely, but central defence remains an issue – despite the Red Devils winning six games in a row since the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm.

The club may now turn their attentions back to the likes of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Inter’s Milan Skriniar, AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Leicester’s Harry Maguire.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!