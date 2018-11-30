Man Utd defensive target left in dark over Barcelona future

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba claims he does not know where he stands with Barcelona at the moment, with talks over a new deal up in the air.

The 29-year-old is reportedly a target for Man Utd in January as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his side following an underwhelming start to the season.

The left-back spoke to the media after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid and said his requests to talk about extending his contract at the Camp Nou beyond 2020 had been ignored.

He said: “I don’t know what the club think of me and it’s strange because there’s not much more of my contract left.

“My intentions are to finish my career here, but we’ll see as I don’t know what their intentions are or when they think it will be convenient to call me.”

Talks have apparently been going on for some time, with initial discussions having taken place a year ago with former director of football Raul Sanllehi, to outline the stance of both parties.

His renewal supposedly became the club’s priority and a meeting was held on Monday after his comments.

Following Alba’s renewal, the contract of Ivan Rakitic is set to be the next issue to address.

Alba came through the youth ranks at fellow La Liga side Valencia, before signing for Barcelona in the summer of 2012 for a fee of around £12.5million.

Since then the Spain international has made over 260 appearances for the Catalan side and is in fine form again this season, playing 13 La Liga games and providing five assists and a goal.

Alba’s current deal reportedly possesses a €150m release clause, which may alert United should no agreement on an extension be reached.