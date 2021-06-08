Man Utd deliver ultimatum to summer signing over first-team hopes

Manchester United have reportedly told a key squad man that he will have to leave permanently if he wants out of Old Trafford this summer.

Alex Telles is the player in question, despite the fact that is said to be happy at United. The 28-year-old is firmly behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order of left-backs at the club and made just nine Premier League appearances last season.

Telles joined the Red Devils in a £15million deal from Portuguese outfit Porto last summer.

However, Shaw’s form has been so impressive that the Brazilian was largely used in cup competitions. He played a major role in United’s Europa League run. But Telles was replaced by Shaw for the semi-finals and the finals.

Telles came on for a minute of the final defeat to Villarreal, although he did score his spot-kick in the epic penalty shootout.

A disappointing first campaign in England has since seen the defender linked with an exit. But United have ruled out a loan switch that would enable Telles to play more minutes.

According to A Bola, they have instead told the defender that his departure would need to be a permanent one.

June 8 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal to offer Guendouzi new deal, Wolves ready to sell Neves and Spurs to bring in Paratici Arsenal are preparing to offer Matteo Guendouzi new deal, Wolves are ready to sell Ruben Neves and Tottenham are looking to bring in Fabio Paratici as new sporting director.

For his part, Telles is reportedly willing to fight for his place – which is good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having to find a potential replacement for the full-back would mean the Red Devils having less to spend on other, more important areas of their team.

Indeed, Solskjaer still wants to add a new centre-back, a right-winger and a midfielder for next term.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Varane silence speaks volumes

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane is yet to respond to a contract renewal offer from Real Madrid and a move to Manchester United is becoming a growing possibility, according to reports.

Varane has gone from promising talent to one of the best defenders in the world over the past decade with Madrid. He has won several honours there, as well as with his national team France, whom he helped to the World Cup in 2018. After their involvement at Euro 2020, his club future will come into the spotlight again.

Only one year remains on Varane’s contract at Madrid, who find themselves in a precarious situation. They look likely to lose Sergio Ramos as a free agent and may have to cash in on his centre-back partner as well.

If they decide to do so, Man Utd will be among the suitors for his signature. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the former Lens academy product and now could be their chance.

According to Marca, Madrid have offered Varane fresh terms but he is yet to respond. It seems he could be tempted away and is considering his options.

READ MORE: Rio savaged over cheeky Liverpool, Man Utd comments – ‘what a lot of rubbish’