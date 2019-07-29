Man Utd demand Brazil star in swap deal involving £75m forward

Manchester United are ready to demand Douglas Costa from Juventus as part of any deal for Romelu Lukaku, a report claims.

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move to Serie A this summer and is yet to feature for United in preseason, and although Inter Milan seemed like the leading candidates it is now Juve who appear to be pressing strongest.

Reports have suggested that Juve are happy to send Paulo Dybala to Old Trafford as part of a swap deal, however the Argentine international looks set to decline that move as he wishes to stay in Turin.

Now the Daily Mail (via Sportsmole) states that United are interested in signing Douglas Costa from the Italian champions instead of Dybala.

The Brazil international had a season plagued by injury in 2018-19 and may find playing time even harder to come by next season depending on new boss Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

Despite this, the former Chelsea manager has publicly backed the player by saying: “We need to start from with talented players and Douglas Costa is one of them.”

The 28-year-old though is a target for United as they look at adding a new right-winger, with Marcus Rashford set to start up front under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next term.

It was claimed earlier in the month that Juve believe they can convince United to lower their £150million ($188m) asking price for the French midfielder by offering to send Joao Cancelo, Costa and Blaise Matuidi to Old Trafford.

