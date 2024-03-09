Manchester United are reportedly desperate to win the race to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer with Liverpool among a four-strong group of rivals competing for his signature and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeing him as his ideal replacement for a fading star.

The Red Devils are putting together an unbelievable team behind the scenes as British billionaire Ratcliffe looks to restore Manchester United back among the English and European elite. So far he has brought in Omar Berrada as CEO, arriving from Manchester City, while plans are in place to also appoint much-respected Frenchman Jean-Claude Blanc as a club director.

The biggest coup of all though will see Dan Ashworth arrive from Newcastle in a deal set to put the Red Devils back a record-breaking amount.

Arriving as the club’s first-ever sporting director, Ashworth’s brief will be to identify and sign the globe’s top stars and help facilitate a buck a trend that has seen the club waste millions in the transfer market over the years.

With that in mind, Ratcliffe and Ashworth are set to embark on a hefty rebuilding of United’s squad this summer, with at least four new signings to be targeted and with some brutal decisions being made over some of their current costly and underperforming stars.

Targeting the spine of the side, Ratcliffe will task his appointment with the capture of a new centre-half, midfielder and striker, while a new right-winger is also seen as desireable given the uncertainty around Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Antony.

By widespread accounts, however, objective numero uno will be to sign a new central defender.

Ratcliffe sets sights on Man Utd deal for Leny Yoro

To that end, Ashworth is understood to have recommended four names to Ratcliffe with Lille’s Yoro, Gleison Bremer of Juventus, Atalanta’s Giogio Scalvini and Antonio Silva of Benfica the men being considered.

The final say on the matter will be left with Ashworth in discussions with United’s management team, though reports in Spain claim they are now ready to make Yoro their primary target amid a belief Lille are most likely to sell and for an affordable price.

The 18-year-old is already one of Ligue 1’s best defenders despite his tender years, and having made himself a cornerstone of the Les Dogues’ defence this season.

He has appeared 32 times in all competitions, with his form attracting the attention of several big-hitting sides all eager to poach him from their grasp.

Now according to that report, Lille have set a minimum €60m (£51m) price for Yoro as they prepare for an influx of offers this summer.

That hunt is likely to be led by Real Madrid and PSG, though the former’s likely signing of Kylian Mbappe from the latter will dampen their chances of signing any other big names this summer.

He’s also being tracked by Liverpool as they look to the future and consider life after talismanic captain Virgil van Dijk.

However, it’s now reported that United are desperate to try and beat the trio to his signature and feel Yoro has the ideal credentials to become a big success at Old Trafford.

€60m Man Utd arrival will mean farewell to Raphael Varane

With an average of 57 passes per game, hitting a 92% accuracy with those, Yoro is also managing three clearances and 4.2 recoveries per outing, while winning 67% of his duels.

With United set to make a beeline for his services, it’s reported an enquiry for his services could be made ahead of the summer window and in an effort to beat their rival suitors to his signature.

His arrival will likely be financed too by the departure of big-name defender Raphael Varane.

The World Cup winner cost United £41m when arriving from Real Madrid in summer 2021 but has not quite matched those standards playing for the Red Devils as he did for the Spanish giants.

Indeed, behind the scenes Ratcliffe is thought to have been critical of his signing, feeling the money invested in him – together with his reported £340,000 a week wages – typify United’s poor judgement in the transfer market over the years.

As a result, it’s reported Ratcliffe wants to move the 30-year-old on while he can, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2025.

United will take around a £20m hit on their original investment, with the defender linked with moves to both Saudi Arabia, Bayern Munich and even a return to Real Madrid.

In Yoro, United will believe they are landing on a brilliant replacement who can serve the club with distinction for many years to come.

