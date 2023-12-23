Man Utd devastated as 17-goal menace chooses Tottenham; Ten Hag eyes bargain La Liga striker

Menacing striker Serhou Guirassy reportedly has his eyes on a move to Tottenham, and Manchester United have turned their attention to Youssef En-Nesyri as a result.

United’s forwards have not been overly useful in front of goal this term. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both scored just two goals this season.

Alejandro Garnacho has three in all competitions, while £72million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has five.

However, that’s skewed by the fact all of those came in the Champions League – a competition United are now out of – and he’s yet to score in the league despite having played 13 games.

It’s not a good sign that United’s top goalscorer is midfielder Scott McTominay, who has six goals.

As a result of the meagre returns of his forwards, Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for a striker who can bring the goals from January.

United are in the hunt for Stuttgart striker Guirassy, as are a number of Europe’s top sides, as a result of his 17-goal output in the Bundesliga so far this term, bettered only by Harry Kane.

TEAMtalk recently revealed any interested clubs would have to put a very attractive personal package on offer for the striker in order to land him.

Guirassy chooses Tottenham over United

One of the sides who have been linked alongside United are Tottenham, and it seems they’ve done enough to convince Guirassy into the move.

Indeed, according to The Sun, the striker ‘has his eye’ on a move to the north London outfit.

It’s not revealed exactly why he’s made that choice, but Spurs are five points ahead of United and never actually replaced Kane when he left in the summer, so he could slot right into the side.

That said, it would not be a surprise if the move – which will cost £15million given his release clause – goes through in January with relative ease.

Ten Hag has sights on En-Nesyri

With United looking like they’ll lose out on the Stuttgart man, they’ve reportedly switched their attention to Sevilla striker En-Nesyri.

It’s reported United ‘talent spotters’ have monitored him in recent weeks, and will watch him against Atletico Madrid.

En-Nesyri has long been on the radar of Premier League clubs, and has scored nine times in all competitions this season. He’s also helped Sevilla to Europa League glory twice.

It’s said it could be easy for United to land him, though, with the La Liga outfit potentially cashing in given their current financial struggles.

It’s said they want to lower their expenses, and getting En-Nesyri off the books is a good way of making that happen. He could reportedly be available for just £16million, meaning United would not pay a whole lot more than they’d have wanted to for Guirassy.

