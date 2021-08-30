Man Utd deal collapses at eleventh hour despite everything being ‘done’

Two sources have confirmed a Man Utd switch in the forward ranks has fallen through after a cruel twist of fate in the eleventh hour.

The impending return of Cristiano Ronaldo has given both the club’s players and fans renewed optimism for the current campaign. The Portuguese icon will be greeted with a hero’s reception when stepping foot on the Old Trafford turf, though his re-arrival will present an obstacle for the club’s younger talent.

Ronaldo is expected to play in a central striker role. With Edinson Cavani a more than capable back-up, that will push Mason Greenwood back out wide.

Perhaps with that in mind, Man Utd had agreed to send rising winger Amad Diallo out on loan.

An agreement with Feyenoord had been reached, much to the delight of a smiling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it was revealed on Sunday night that an injury picked up in Diallo’s final training session at Man Utd had threatened to derail the move.

Now, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is off. The Italian tweeted the switch has ‘definitely collapsed’ due to the injury.

Man Utd later confirmed via their official website that Diallo had ‘sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks.’

Per Dutch outlet AD (via the Sun), Feyenoord’s technical director, Frank Arnesen, also confirmed the move had collapsed.

“He got injured, it’s cancelled,” said Arnesen.

“Too bad, everything was done. I’ve talked a lot with the people at Manchester United. But it’s more sensible to let him recover at that club. It may be a while before he comes back.”

Feyenoord have since reportedly shifted their attentions to an Arsenal attacker instead.

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

De Gea jokes about Ronaldo return

Meanwhile, David de Gea admitted having Ronaldo back at Old Trafford will be “like a dream”, after initially offering a one-word joke about his return.

Speaking in the aftermath of their hotly-contested 1-0 victory over Wolves, De Gea joked when asked about Ronaldo’s impending arrival: “Who?”

The Spaniard then said: “It’s like a dream to have him back. It will be great – it’s already great, you can feel it in the atmosphere.

“Hopefully he can bring something special to make the team even better.”

READ MORE: Keane, Souness take surprise opposing stances over Cristiano Ronaldo impact at Man Utd