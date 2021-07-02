Man Utd faced with difficult decision after double deal causes rethink

Man Utd may choose to temporarily part ways with a promising youngster after a pair of recent deals blocked his pathway to first-team action.

It took more than a year, but Man Utd appear to have finally landed their number one transfer target. News broke over the past few days of the Red Devils reaching a £73m agreement with Borussia Dortmund to bring Jadon Sancho back to England. But bubbling under the surface was another deal concerning the same position.

Man Utd recently confirmed Spanish veteran Juan Mata had signed a one-year extension with the club.

Mata may be in the autumn of his career, but the classy veteran has never disappointed when offered the chance to impress.

The club are now fully stocked in the wide areas, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James already on location before Sancho’s arrival. Mason Greenwood can also operate out wide when Edinson Cavani is deployed centrally.

As such, the prospects of progression into the first-team now appear bleak for expensive teenager, Amad Diallo.

The Ivory Coast international arrived in the January window for an initial fee of €25m. Though ultimately, that figure could rise to €40m.

With his pathway to the first-team now blocked and another spell in the Under-23s not a great enough challenge, the Athletic reveal Man Utd now have a decision to make. Their Man Utd correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, tweeted Diallo ‘may go out on loan’.

Multiple clubs are said to have ‘inquired’ about his availability, though it is ‘yet to be decided’ whether that is the route Man Utd will take.

Diallo bagged four goals and three assists from just a trio of outings in the Premier League 2 last season.

Given those gaudy statistics, it would appear a loan move to get regular first-team action in a senior set-up may be the best option at this stage of his career.

Mourinho continues tirade against Man Utd stars

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Paul Pogba and his France colleagues for their premature celebrations in their Euro 2020 defeat to Switzerland.

After scoring his goal, Pogba celebrated by dancing on the pitch with his team-mates. Speaking to talkSPORT, the 28-year-old’s former coach at Old Trafford criticised the France’s attitude.

Mourinho’s latest comments come after his public spat over Pogba’s United colleague, Luke Shaw.

“France started the game against Switzerland badly, they recovered in a fantastic way – showing the immense talent they had,” Mourinho said. “But when I saw the way they were celebrating the third goal, I didn’t like it.

“I had the feeling that these guys were already celebrating the Eiffel Tower – dancing here, dancing there. I don’t know which dance they did, but they did a couple of different dances.

“With 20 minutes to go the game was not over. So I think the way they approached the last part of the game was not the best.”

