Real Madrid target €22m Man Utd defender as sources reveal Jason Wilcox ‘discussing’ SELLING him

Real Madrid are interested in a 2026 deal for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, is considering selling the Portugal international.

We can confirm Dalot’s long-term future is being discussed internally by Man Utd, as the club have been made aware of possible interest in the Portuguese international.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in Dalot, despite signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Dani Carvajal is not getting any younger, and Dalot’s versatility to play as a right-back, right wing-back, left-back and left wing-back is an appealing factor to the Spanish and European giants.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also fans of the 26-year-old Portugal international.

We have been informed by sources that Dalot’s future is being discussed by Wilcox and his staff.

While Wilcox and his staff are happy with Dalot as he is doing well, they are also aware that the former FC Porto player’s next deal would require a bit of a pay rise, so there are early-stage discussions about him.

Dalot’s current deal runs until 2028 with a one-year option, but his people have approached Man Utd about opening talks in 2026.

Man Utd are now assessing whether they should be keeping Dalot long-term or if they are ready to move on from him – possibly as soon as next summer.

While providing a crucial squad role, Dalot is not the first choice in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation at Man Utd.

Dalot joined Man Utd from FC Porto in 2018 for €22million (£19.3m, $26m) and has made 224 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career, scoring 10 goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

