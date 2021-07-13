Man Utd have been urged to push ahead with an approach for an available France forward who has been surprisingly linked with a loan move to Chelsea.

Of the pair, the need for a top class addition in the forward ranks is clearly greater with Chelsea this summer. Man Utd are due to put the finishing touches on the deal to sign Jadon Sancho soon, while Edinson Cavani will occupy the No. 9 spot for at least one more season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, became European champions despite failing to get a consistent tune out of their numerous striking options. But to repeat that success and also compete with Man City for the Premier League, a more clinical hitman may be required.

The Blues have been linked with a plethora of elite targets, including Barcelona and France attacker Antoine Griezmann.

Man Utd were also thought to be in the frame for the 30-year-old who could be a casualty of Barcelona’s financial strife this summer.

Indeed, a recent report from the Daily Express revealed Chelsea were an option via the loan route.

The player was previously stated to prefer a return to former club Atletico Madrid. Though Barcelona’s reluctance to aid their La Liga rivals is an obvious sticking point.

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

Where Griezmann ends up once the summer concludes, only time will tell. However, confirmation has again been given that he could soon be on the move.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, trusted source Fabrizio Romano said: “He’s [Griezmann’s] one of the players that could be on the market since Barcelona will be ready to sell him if a good opportunity arrives – but no contacts so far.”

Four players who earned redemption after penalty heartbreak

Man Utd mustn’t let Griezmann opportunity pass

With the Frenchman seemingly readily available, former Red Devil Luke Chadwick has urged Man Utd to make their move for the player he believes would be the perfect foil for Bruno Fernandes.

“Griezmann is a world class player,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s won the World Cup and been a pivotal part of the team that won that.

“He’s a bit different from a Kane or a Haaland. More of a false nine who gets into those little pockets of space behind the striker or out wide.

“You’d hope that United are in for players like this and that he could be persuaded by someone like Pogba, who’s got a good relationship with him and plays well with him.

“He’s someone who could also be on Bruno Fernandes’ wavelength too, with his movement and ability to score goals.

“If someone like Griezmann comes in and is available you’d hope they’d consider him. He could really add something to the squad.”

READ MORE: Solskjaer thrilled after Man Utd pull off impressive Chelsea raid