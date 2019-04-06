Man Utd ditch Bale interest; step up bid to land England trio

Gareth Bale has priced himself out of a stunning move to Manchester United, who are now turning their attention to three England stars.

United bosses had considered a bid to lure Bale back to the Premier League this summer, but the Real Madrid forward is demanding wages in the region of £450,000-a-week to quit the Bernabeu.

United are not prepared to give the Wales international those personal terms – and will turn their attention elsewhere, according to a report in the Daily Star.

Bale is said to have left deflated following the return of Zinedine Zidane for his second stint as Real boss, with the duo rumoured not to get on.

United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward reportedly thinks that Bale, who will be 30 before the start of next season, represents bad financial business – having already seen United get their fingers burned by the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

United are desperate to off-load the Chilean, who earns £505,000-a-week and has been a major flop since his switch to Old Trafford.

To that end, United are now ready to move for a trio of young England stars, with Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice all on their radar.

United are also keen to secure Marcus Rashford on a new long-term contract, with more talks planned in the coming weeks.