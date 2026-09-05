Double Man Utd signing confirmed as Man City midfielder joins

Manchester United have signed England youth international David Eze from Manchester City as part of a double swoop, according to one source.

Man Utd made five signings over the summer, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, Tynan Thompson and Karl Darlow. Cameroonian midfielder Baleba was the biggest of those signings, joining from Brighton for £70million.

The captures of Baleba, Tielemans and Santos saw United overhaul their midfield, which was identified as a priority position for reinforcements at the start of the window.

Alongside improving the first team, INEOS are also in the process of adding exciting young players to their academy.

The likes of Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone and Diego Leon have all joined in recent years, and Eze is their latest addition.

According to Stretford Paddock on X, the Red Devils have sealed academy deals for 16-year-old defensive midfielder Eze and U15 Leicester City starlet Manuel Appiah Boakye.

‘Exclusive: The Premier League has completed its ratification process for the transfer of David Eze from Manchester City to Manchester United,’ Stretford Paddock wrote.

‘The 16-year-old midfielder has now been officially registered following a several-week investigation period.

‘#MUFC have also completed the signing of under-15 player Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City, with further additions expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Story with @AcademyScoop.’

Eze was previously seen as one of City’s brightest young talents, so it is an exciting capture for United.

The teenager has won nine caps for England U16s so far. He is not related to Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze, despite sharing the same last name.

Less is known about Boakye, but he is also thought to be a midfielder.

Lewis Hall the next big target for Man Utd

One senior signing United could make in summer 2027 is Lewis Hall.

Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News has said in a new interview: “It’s hard to say eight months out, but I think there’s a good chance they sign Lewis Hall next year.”

Marshall added: “If United had gone in for him in May/start of June and had committed to it when Tonali hadn’t gone, and Guimaraes hadn’t gone, maybe it would’ve been a different story.”

Meanwhile, a ‘secret’ United transfer target has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano.