Man Utd preparing drastic action over current star pending Varane transfer

The anticipated transfer of Raphael Varane to Man Utd could see the club take drastic action to help a current star find a new club, per a report.

After finalising a deal to bring Jadon Sancho back to England, Man Utd have shifted their focus to acquiring Varane. Recent reports have provided nothing but positive updates, and the latest from trusted source Fabrizio Romano all but confirmed the move.

Varane will walk straight into the starting eleven and provide Harry Maguire with a world class partner.

That will bump Victor Lindelof down to the bench, with Eric Bailly a superb fourth-choice option.

However, the latest report revealed the Red Devils may not be content with just a single addition at centre-back.

Indeed, Sevilla’s impressive Frenchman, Jules Kounde, could be set to follow according to the Daily Mail.

Irrespective of a second deal, one player who now looks likely to move on is Phil Jones. The 29-year-old has not featured for the first-team since an FA Cup outing in January, 2020.

Injury issues have hampered Jones at every turn, though assistant coach Mike Phelan insisted the veteran is leading the way with the work he’s putting in behind the scenes.

Nevertheless, his pathway to first-team football looks increasingly crowded. Additionally, his £100,000-per-week wages are deterring potential suitors. Man Utd could therefore take the drastic step of releasing him from his contract despite having two years plus a club option for a third remaining.

July 26 Transfer Chatter - Koulibaly a wanted man, Dortmund beat Liverpool to forward and Lacazette out? Kalidou Koulibaly is the subject of interest from three clubs, Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool to Dutch for forward and Alexandre Lacazette is available, all in today's transfer chatter.

That’s according to 90min, who claim the club will make the move out of respect for Jones. They are described as ‘particularly eager’ to help him find a new club and are fully aware his huge salary is a big ask for suitors to take on.

Newcastle are namechecked as an interested party. Allowing Steve Bruce’s side to negotiate with Jones from the ground up could be of great benefit to the cash-strapped Magpies.

Tottenham interested in expendable Man Utd forward?

Meanwhile, Manchester United are trying to offload Anthony Martial after finally securing the transfer of Jadon Sancho, claims a report.

The Daily Star now claims United are looking to move Martial in a bid to recoup some of the money they have shelled out.

United are still hoping to wrap up a £40m deal for Raphael Varane and Martial is seen as a player they can claw back some cash on. The attacker is under contract until 2024, with the club also holding a 12-month extension.

The report claims Tottenham “are interested” in the player that United paid an initial £36m for. That deal though, with add-ons, could hit £58m and now United are ready to offload the 25-year-old.

Daniel Levy though is not keen on matching Martial’s £250,000 a week salary. United are said to want around £50m for the left-sided attacker. But it’s said to be his personal terms which could hinder his exit. As per the report, Levy “is not interested in making Martial one of the top earners in N17″.

