Manchester United have devised a plan to try and beat Arsenal and Spurs to the signing of Sampdoria star Joachim Andersen, a report claims.

The 22-year-old moved to Italy last year and despite early struggles adapting to life in Serie A, the former FC Twente star has proved to be a key figure for Sampdoria – playing in 18 out of Sampdoria’s 19 Serie A matches so far this season.

Indeed, his form this term has seen the likes of Spurs, Juventus and Inter Milan all previously linked with a swoop for the €30million-rated defender.

Arsenal are also keen, and it was recently claimed that Sampdoria are keen to push on with a sale and even sent officials to north London to try and complete a deal.

However, the Manchester Evening News now reports that the Red Devils have scouted Andersen over the last few months and are in the race for his signature.

Andersen has a contract with the Genoa-based club until 2022, and has been advised to stay until at least the summer to continue his development, and United are willing to wait until then to get their man – it is claimed.

United have been repeatedly tipped to move to bolster their back line, with Toby Alderweireld, Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez all linked recently.

