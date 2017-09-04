Man Utd drop big Zlatan hint as striker makes UCL squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Manchester United’s squad for the Champions League, amid mounting suggestions the Swede is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury.

The veteran striker was re-signed by the club after initially being released in thesummer.

He was originally not expected to be fit again until the new year after suffering a ACL tear in the Europa League in May – but the player has defied medical expectations and could reportedly return in the next four to six weeks.

However, Ibrahimovic will be eligible for United’s Champions League group games against Basel, Benfica and CSKA Moscow after he was named in the 24-man squad submitted to UEFA.

Striker James Wilson, who has returned after a long layoff with a knee injury, has also been included on United’s A list for the competition.

Marcus Rashford, who does not turn 20 until October, is eligible for the B list.

Luke Shaw, who is still yet to make his comeback from injury, also makes the cut.

United start their Champions League campaign with a home game against Basel on September 12. Their last game is against CSKA Moscow, also at Old Trafford, on December 5.

United’s final Group A game is at home to CSKA Moscow on December 5, which could see Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals last season make his long-awaited comeback.

Manchester United’s Champions League squad:

David De Gear, Sergio Romero; Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian; Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic; Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial, James Wilson.