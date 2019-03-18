Man Utd duo forced to withdraw from international duty

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has withdrawn from the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers due to injury.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes of United’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolves on Saturday but is suffering from pain in his right knee.

Martial, who has been replaced by Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar in Didier Deschamps’ 23-man squad, had only recently returned to action following a groin problem.

An French Football Federation statement read: “Anthony Martial is suffering from recurring problems in the right knee. He again felt severe pain in his right knee after Saturday’s match against Wolverhampton.”

World champions France face Moldova in Chisinau on Friday before hosting Iceland the following Monday in their opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Martial’s United team-mate Victor Lindelof pulled out of Sweden duty for personal reasons.

