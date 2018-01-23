Man Utd duo under threat as Sanchez tells Mourinho his best position

Manchester United new boy Alexis Sanchez has told Jose Mourinho his best position as he prepares to make his debut for the club.

The Chile star completed his move to Old Trafford on Monday night in a swap deal with United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal.

The 29-year-old’s move has seen him become the highest paid player in the Premier League and he could make his debut for United in Friday night’s FA Cup clash with Yeovil.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

The forward has played a number of positions across the frontline during his career but believes his best one is playing wide left in a front three – a position that is normally occupied by Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford.

“I’m a player who likes to win everything,’ Sanchez told MUTV. “I’m very professional in everything I do. I live for football. I love football. It’s what I’m passionate about.

“I train hard every day and after a game I try to look at what went well and where I can improve.

“I really like to play down the left, through the middle… but to tell you the truth, as long as I’m playing football, I’ll fit in anywhere.”