Man Utd duo ‘under threat,’ with Ten Hag determined to bring in ‘big money’ Frenchman in 2024

Manchester United are keen on signing a new centre-back, and a reputed transfer journalist has confirmed Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo as a key target.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a replacement for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who have both been linked with exits from Old Trafford.

According to French football expert Jonathan Johnson, Maguire and Lindelof would be ‘under threat’ if Man Utd are successful in signing Todibo.

“Jean-Clair Todibo is known to be one of the names on Manchester United’s list of centre-back targets for 2024, and it would be interesting to see what kind of impact that would have on Raphael Varane,” Johnson said.

“The former Real Madrid man turns 31 later this season, but I don’t think Todibo would necessarily be arriving as a long-term successor to his fellow Frenchman.

“I think, if anything, Varane could be a good figure to have around to help someone like Todibo settle in, and players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof might be ones who find their place in the team is more under threat from his arrival.

“We know that Maguire isn’t enjoying the easiest relationship with Erik ten Hag, even if there are perhaps signs of some improvement recently, and Lindelof’s contract is close to expiring, even if there’s an option to extend it, so there clearly could be room for Todibo.”

Nice likely to demand £50m for Todibo

Johnson admits, however, that Nice won’t let their star defender go easily, and will demand a big fee for his services. He also says that a move to Old Trafford is more likely next summer, rather than in January.

“It’s worth noting that Todibo will cost big money. We’re probably talking at least around the £50m if not a bit higher,” Johnson added.

“Nice have started well in Ligue 1 and are looking pretty exciting right now, though of course now that Todibo is a full France international I’m sure he’ll want to play at the highest level possible.

“I don’t see a move happening in January, but a summer move could be on the cards, depending on the season pans out for Nice.

“Still, there’s no doubt Todibo is a coveted prospect at this moment in time, not just from United but from a number of other big clubs around Europe.

“Top clubs have been looking at him and he’s someone who now seems ready for that sort of move – one which he arguably took a bit too early when he joined Barcelona earlier in his career.

“He had a difficult time there, going out on loan to Schalke and Benfica before really settling at Nice, and now at the age of 23, 24 at the end of the year, he’s much better-placed to make a move to a European giant than he was when he first moved to Barca in 2019.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd test Nice’s resolve with a bid for Todibo in January.

