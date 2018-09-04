Napoli are reportedly set to offer a new contract to their Belgian forward Dries Mertens, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer.

Il Mattino states that the Serie A giants are set to hand a new deal to the 31-year-old after talks about a possible extension were held in Genoa on Sunday.

The report claims that the new deal will see Napoli remove the player’s current release clause of €28million euros, allowing them to seek a higher fee for the frontman – who was being touted at a whopping €60m over the summer.

Mertens’ current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and the new contract will add another year into his deal, as reported on Calciomercato.

Napoli are still expecting offers to come in for the player next summer, with mega-rich clubs from China said to be ready to fight it out for the attacker.

