Man Utd edge closer to £40m deal after medical is completed

Donny van de Beek has completed a medical in Holland ahead of his £40m move from Ajax to Manchester United.

The deal, which is thought to be in the region of €39m, plus another €5m in add-ons, is expected to be completed over the coming days while the player is on international duty with the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old had his medical while with the Netherlands squad ahead of their Nations League games against Poland (September 4) and Italy (September 7). He will travel to the UK after those fixtures.

The Dutchman emerged as United’s likely first summer signing after a personal intervention from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He reportedly hurried the club along over talks to ensure they did not miss out.

Van de Beek is set to sign a five-year deal. That should allow him to be available for United’s opening game of the 2020-21 season, against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

The Red Devils want to bring in another midfielder this summer and Van de Beek is that man.

United have been strongly linked with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Leicester star James Maddison.

But it is Van de Beek who is now set to form a tasty midfield three alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are both expected to move on, with the pair struggling for game time last season.

HOW UNITED WON RACE FOR VAN DE BEEK

A key reason how Man Utd were able to usurp Real Madrid to van de Beek has been revealed.

The creative midfielder, 23, appears set to become The Red Devils’ first major signing of the summer transfer window.

The news will come as something of a shock to Spanish giants Real Madrid, however.

Los Blancos had seemingly been heading the race for the Dutchman earlier this year, but Sky Sports’ transfer guru Dharmesh Sheth has revealed how Man Utd were able to jump ahead in the queue.

Sheth said (via Sky Sports): “The pandemic is playing a big part in where Van de Beek is ending up.

“He was close to joining Real Madrid and was due to have a medical before the Covid pandemic struck.

“Real did not follow that up – in came Manchester United, and they’re about to get their man.” Read more…