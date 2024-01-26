Man Utd embarrassingly drop out of PL striker hunt as Chelsea told he’d ‘fit well’ under Pochettino

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United can’t afford to sign a striker in January, as Chelsea have been told a Red Devils target would “fit well” at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been one of the quieter January transfer windows in recent memory so far. The majority of the league’s biggest sides have made very little movement.

This time last year, Man Utd were moving for Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continued their lavish spending, with big names Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix being joined in walking through the door by Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana.

In contrast, this winter, neither side has made a move, and in United’s case, that’s set to continue.

Indeed, manager Ten Hag confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the Red Devils have “no space on FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position,” quoted by ESPN.

A report from Football Insider, which mentions links to Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, notes that United are therefore unlikely to seal a late-window swoop for the Englishman.

That gives Chelsea and West Ham a clearer shot at landing Wilson.

Wilson ‘would fit’ both clubs

Both have been linked with him, and former Premier League striker Darren Bent is impressed by him and feels he’d be a good addition to either side.

“I really like Callum Wilson. Big fan of his… Whenever he seems to play, always seems to score,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“I think he would fit well for both clubs [Chelsea and West Ham].”

Indeed, both sides are lacking a striker that can consistently find the net – Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has started doing so more than he did at the start of the campaign, but is currently away on international duty.

Wilson will start for both

Bent also feels that a move to either side would benefit Wilson as he’d be in the starting XI for both of them.

“If either side can get him, I think it works really well. I don’t know why I’m leaning more towards West Ham, maybe because of where they are,” Bent added.

“Both clubs he’s going to start. If he goes to West Ham he will start. If he goes to Chelsea he will start.”

Indeed, a player with 86 Premier League goals and a best tally of 18, which came last season, should start for a lot of sides, West Ham and Chelsea included.

As such, it’ll be interesting to see if either can snare him before the window closes.

