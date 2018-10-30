Manchester United have reportedly emerged as one of the frontrunners to make a shock move on rivals City for attacker Leroy Sane.

The latest odds from bookies Ladbrokes suggest that the City winger could make the switch across the city in the new year – a move that would stun both sets of supporters in Manchester.

Sane was named the PFA Young Player of the Year after an outstanding campaign with City last time around, scoring 10 goals and producing 15 assists in 32 Premier League games.

Despite that scintillating form, the 22-year-old was shockingly left out of Germany’s World Cup squad and speculation has since grown over his future while talks over a new Etihad deal remain on the back burner.

The flying winger has three years remaining on his current contract at the club and, although City are keen for him to extend his stay beyond 2021, the fact that Sane has lost his place in the starting line-up to summer signing Riyad Mahrez has sparked rumours he could leave.

United boss Jose Mourinho is, meanwhile, on the look out for wide attacking players – particularly with Anthony Martial’s future still up in the air, while Alexis Sanchez could also quit Old Trafford in the new year.

The Portuguese tactician is said to be a big fan Sane, but it is likely to take a mammoth bid to lure him across the city and Pep Guardiola would almost certainly deny United the opportunity to strengthen their squad with one of his key men.

