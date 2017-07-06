Man Utd end Morata chase after agreeing £75m Lukaku deal

Manchester United have ended their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after reportedly agreeing a fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku.

United have been chasing Morata for most of the summer but have seemingly been put off by Real’s latest €90million (£79m) valuation of the player.

Jose Mourinho has now turned his attention to Lukaku, with United agreeing a £75million fee with the Toffees for the Belgium international, according to James Ducker of the Manchester Evening News, amongst others.

#MUFC have agreed a £75m fee with Everton for Lukaku. Hopeful deal will be conclude so he can fly on tour on Sun. Morata interest ended — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 6, 2017

The Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, Sky Sports and also reporting that the deal for Lukaku could go through before the club fly out for their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.

The 24-year-old frontman had looked certain to return to Chelsea this summer but it would now appear that he will team up again with Mourinho, who was in charge of the Blues when Lukaku was sold in 2014.