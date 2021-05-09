Man Utd end Sancho interest but want Dortmund midfielder instead

Manchester United have cooled their interest in signing Jadon Sancho this summer and will reportedly move for one of his Borussia Dortmund teammates instead.

The Red Devils have been chasing England winger Sancho for some time, while prolific striker Erling Haaland has also been on their radar over the last 12 months, However, BILD claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favours a summer swoop for young midfielder Jude Bellingham instead.

“At United at the moment, there is nothing at all on the Sancho interest; on the contrary, a move is not likely. The reason? Jude Bellingham,” Christian Falk told BILD. “Dortmund themselves have the replacement for Sancho and would therefore sell Sancho.

“The English are now simply focussing on Bellingham instead.”

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from Birmingham for around £20million in July 2020. Since the switch, he has nailed down a regular starting spot in the Bundesliga outfit’s side and also impressed in the Champions League.

The 17-year-old also looks a certainty to be named in England’s squad for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

His ability to play several midfield roles and perform at a consistent level that belies his young age has made Bellingham an attractive target for United and Solskjaer.

Signing a central striker was believed to be near the top of Solskjaer’s agenda this summer. However, with the evergreen Edinson Cavani looking like he might extend his stay at Old Trafford, the Red Devils boss can focus on bolstering his defence and midfield instead.

Potential midfield carousel at United

Midfield remains an area where there could be changes aplenty this summer.

Spanish reports claims that Real Madrid have renewed their interest in signing Paul Pogba, despite their financial worries. Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic may also move on in the search for regular game time.

Bellingham’s potential arrival would give United a midfield cornerstone for the next 10-12 years. It would also allow Solskjaer to build around him, with a new centre-back and right-winger also on his shopping list.

As for Sancho, it does appear that he will be changing clubs this summer – but not to United.

