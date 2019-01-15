Man Utd enter race for £17,000-a-week winger valued at €50m

Roma have placed a €50million valuation on Cengiz Under, while Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich in the race for the winger.

ESPN claim United have an interest in the 21-year-old, who could be sold in the summer.

The Turkey international will not be sold this month, despite his refusal, so far, to pen a new deal with the capital club. His representatives are though planning a summer move for Under, who has six goals and nine assists this season.

The report claims Roma have put a price tag of €50million on the player and with his former club Istanbul Basaksehir due 25% of the fee, then Roma are unlikely to be willing to negotiate.

Under is contracted until 2022, but has so far failed to agree terms on a new deal. The 17-cap Turkey attacker is believed to be earning approximately €1m per-season – one of the lowest paid players at Roma.

Roma have so far refused to increase his salary and his agents believe a summer move is the only outcome for Under, while a transfer next July could also fit with United, who are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under this season, while the Corriere dello Sport recently claimed that Tottenham had raised their offer to €52m for Under after the Serie A giants rejected a €35m bid.

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed in November that the £17,000-a-week player needed to make improvements.

“We haven’t decided anything for Cengiz Under yet,” Monchi told Sky Sports Italia. “He is very young, he is improving.

“But this is not the right moment to discuss a new contract and he must continue the growth process.

“Let’s leave him in peace to mature at his own pace. What needs to come will come in good time.”