Manchester United are in talks over a brilliant triple signing with a Premier League star joining two Serie A signings, Aston Villa are pushing to sign a top LaLiga playmaker for €40m, while Arsenal have been given a monumental double lift in their chase for Joshua Zirkzee.

RATCLIFFE TO KICK OFF MAN UTD BUSINESS WITH HUGE OLISE SIGNING

Manchester United are accelerating plans for what will be a huge summer of transfer business by ‘entering talks’ over a deal for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The France U21 international has enjoyed a brilliant season for the Eagles, where he has established himself as their best player and leading light, with his game coming on another level since the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager.

Palace would understandably love to keep the winger, who has 10 goals and five assists from just 18 Premier League appearances this season, but his situation is complicated by a release clause inserted in his latest deal, which he penned last summer.

That extension came after Chelsea moved to trigger the £40m clause that existed in his previous deal. And while talks were held over a move to Stamford Bridge, Olise decided to stay, with the Blues instead moving for Cole Palmer from Manchester City in a move which also paid rich dividends.

As a reward for staying, Palace extended Olise’s deal and also raised that exit clause to £60m – a fee they hoped would put him beyond the reach of the Premier League’s big boys.

However, after TEAMtalk revealing way back in March that Olise has been placed right at the top of Ratcliffe’s summer wishlist, it has now been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that talks over a move to Old Trafford are now underway between the club and his agent.

Olise recently ran riot at Selhurst Park, scoring twice against Manchester United as the Eagles romped to a 4-0 victory.

As a result, Ratcliffe is now said to be more convinced than ever about bringing in the player – and the player too is said to be keen on making the move.

The United chief plans to fund the move by offloading the under-performing Antony, with the Brazilian only managing 11 goals and five assists in 82 appearances since a £85m move from Ajax in summer 2022.

Man Utd also hold talks over Adrien Rabiot and Francesco Camarda signings

Ratcliffe is determined to hit the ground running on the transfer front this summer and wants to waste little time in landing on his top targets.

As a result, it’s claimed the British billionaire also wants to bring in a new striker, midfielder and centre-half.

Per reports in Italy, United have stepped up their quest to fill two of these in the form of Adrien Rabiot and Francesco Camarda.

France midfielder Rabiot has been a key performer for Juventus this season, but with his deal due to expire next month, the 29-year-old will be free to move on.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport reports that United have begun fresh talks with his mother and agent Veronique in an attempt to beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

And while Rabiot would claim a huge signing-on fee and significant wages, the fact they can land him on a free makes him hugely appealing to Ratcliffe and moreso with £70m star Casemiro expected to leave for a discounted fee this summer.

At the same time, United have also held transfer talks over a AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda.

And while the 16-year-old striker is keen to sign, Brexit rules in the UK means any deal would have to stay on ice until the player turns 18 years of age.

GO DEEPER 👉 Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy

In the meantime, that gives Milan an obvious advantage over United in their quest to tie down the record breaker.

Nonetheless, United are keen to present a deal to him about a future move potentially set for summer 2026.

Camarda made history in November when he became the youngest ever player to feature in Serie A, coming on in the 83rd minute of a match against Fiorentina at the age of 15 years, 260 days.

LIVERPOOL OFFERED MIDFIELD DEAL ON THE CHEAP

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram for just €15m (£13m), having looked into a possible move worth €40m last summer. The Reds have a vacancy in their midfield after confirming the exit of Thiago Alcantara on Friday. (Nice-Matin)

Arsenal are ready to relaunch a move to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli with Mikel Arteta now well placed to sign his long-standing target. (JuveLive.it)

Tottenham have been boosted in their quest to sign Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno after the Italy Under-21 star admitted his interest in playing in the Premier League. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Napoli have launched a move to sign Mason Greenwood this summer and have strong hope they can beat the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to the Manchester United forward’s signature. (Corriere dello Sport)

Greenwood’s loan club, Getafe, meanwhile, are plotting an approach to sign Real Sociedad’s Nigerian forward, Umar Sadiq, as his the 22-year-old’s replacement after accepting they won’t be able to keep their loan star. (various)

AC Milan have been given encouragement to try and sign Emerson Royal after learning both Tottenham’s asking price of €15m (£12.9m) and his wage demands of €2.2m a year are well within their budget. (Calciomercato)

West Ham have joined Brighton and Leicester in the hunt to sign Hertha Berlin teenager Ibrahim Maza, amid claims he can leave for just €5m. (BILD)

Arsenal are pushing for the signing of Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu with Mikel Arteta determined to make the 24-year-old his first signing of the summer. (Sacha Tavolieri)

ASTON VILLA TO SIGN LA LIGA PLAYMAKER FOR €40M

Aston Villa are closing on a deal to sign Villareal playmaker Alex Baena after Barcelona and Real Madrid stepped away from a move and amid claims that an offer worth €30m rising to €40m with add-ons could clinch the deal. (AS)

Leicester City have made contact with Lazio over a deal to sign goalkeeper Chrīstos Mandas as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are considering a move for either Thomas Tuchel, who has confirmed he is leaving Bayern Munich on Friday, Hansi Flick, or promoting Barcelona Atletic boss Rafael Marquez this summer amid fresh claims Xavi Hernandez will now be leaving as coach this summer after a change of heart by the club. (Sport)

Lautaro Martinez has confirmed he is in talks over extending his deal at Inter Milan, with the Argentina striker focused on staying at the San Siro as his first priority and despite interest from Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are to take up their bargain €1.5m (£1.3m) option to sign veteran striker Joselu on a permanent basis from Espanyol this summer and plan to keep him as back-up to Kylian Mbappe next season. (Sport)

Inter Milan are ready to offer a contract to veteran Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez, with the 34-year-old expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are confident they can secure the signing of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this summer with the Germany midfielder seen as an upgrade for Oriol Romeu in midfield. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool have a genuine interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho and are ready to launch a summer bid in the coming weeks having confirmed the departure of Joel Matip at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

ARSENAL GIVEN MAJOR DOUBLE LIFT IN JOSHUA ZIRKZEE PURSUIT

Arsenal have been given a significant double lift in the chase for Joshua Zirkzee with the player’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, determined to sell him to the Gunners due to his friendship with Gunners sporting director Edu. The north London side have also learned that the Bologna striker’s €40m (£34.2m) clause is applicable to ALL clubs and not just his previous employees, Bayern Munich. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is set to hold talks on a return to Athletic Bilbao this summer after expressing his disillusion at life in Saudi Arabia, having joined Al-Nassr last summer. (Relevo)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in signing Alphonso Davies this summer – but could look to land the Canada left-back in summer 2025 when his contract with Bayern Munich runs out. (COPE)

Sunderland have put a fee of £12m (€15m) on the head of teenage star Jobe Bellingham with Borussia Dortmund considering a summer approach for Jude’s younger brother. (various)

Juventus have offered Thiago Motta a three-year deal to become their new manager after deciding to sack Massimiliano Allegri despite him steering them to a first trophy in three years in the Coppa Italia this week. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli are considering a big-money move for 20-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion, who has been on loan at Alaves this season, as a possible replacement for Chelsea and PSG target Victor Osimhen. (Sky Italia)

Thomas Tuchel is in talks to stay at Bayern Munich next season – but the former Chelsea boss has requested the signings of Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as part of his demands to remain at the Allianz Arena. (Sky Germany)