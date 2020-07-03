Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking to loan out Red Devils defender Eric Bailly next season.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to nail down a regular role due to injury issues at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Bailly has been limited to seven appearances in all competitions this season since returning from a long-term knee problem.

The 26-year-old has impressed upon his comeback but still finds himself behind Victor Lindelof to partner Harry Maguire.

Despite Lindelof’s gradual improvement and Bailly’s return to fitness, The Sun claims Solskjaer is on the hunt for another top centre-back.

The likes of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s rising star Dayot Upamecano have been linked with the Red Devils.

A new arrival is unlikely to spell the end for Bailly at the club, however. Indeed, Solskjaer is eager for him to get regular action so a loan move could be on the cards.

Valencia are reportedly eager to lure Bailly back to LaLiga, while there is also interest from Portugal and Italy.

United triggered an option to extend the former Villarreal defender’s contract for two years in January, despite his injury problems.

Injury hell tough to take for Bailly

Bailly suffered a knee problem last summer before the start of the 2019/20 campaign, which required surgery.

Speaking back in March, he admitted that his injury hell had been “difficult”.

“It was such a difficult time,” he told ESPN.

“I was basically injured for almost a year and that is the worst thing that can happen to a footballer or any athlete.

“But anyway, as I always say, when something bad happens you have to hope for something good to come your way.

“During that time, when I was recuperating, I had people that helped me with the physical aspect and my family too I had to be strong. Especially mentally strong and I’ve done it and now all that bad stuff is behind me. Thank goodness for that.

“The most difficult part was the moment that you get that injury. And when I say injuries I mean that there are different levels of an injury.

“There are injuries that can keep you out for one week, others that keep you out for less. And others that will keep you out for a lot more.

“And in my case, it was almost five months, and to hear that, honestly it was very difficult.”

Bailly will be hoping to feature when United host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

