Jasper Cillessen is understood to be in Valencia to complete a move to the Spanish club which will see Neto move in the opposite direction, amid interest from Everton and Manchester United.

Cillessen had been linked with United as they looked at alternatives for David De Gea, with the Spaniard’s future in doubt.

Jordan Pickford of Everton had also been linked with United with Blues in turn looking at Cillessen as a possible replacement.

However, it would now appear that Barcelona and Valencia have agreed for the transfer of the Dutch keeper which will see Neto move to the Camp Nou.

According to Marca, the 30-year-old was with Pascual Casan, the head of the club’s medical services, at the ERESA Clinic in Valencia as the club look to complete the move.

The keeper has only made 32 appearances for Los Cules in his three years in Catalonia, playing backup to Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen. During his time in Barcelona, he lifted the La Liga trophy twice as well as two Copa Del Rey triumphs. He wanted a move away from the club this summer as he looks for more first team football.

Barcelona will be getting former Fiorentina and Juventus keeper Neto as Cillessen’s replacement having spent two years as the first choice goalkeeper for Valencia.

The news of this swap deal wont be good news to the two Premier League clubs who face an anxious wait to see if their current number one’s will remain at their respective clubs this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be interested in De Gea. Despite this, United have reportedly offered him a new deal.