Man Utd, Everton send scouts to check in on £102m Portuguese star

Manchester United have once again checked in on a €120m-rated starlet ahead of a potential summer swoop, a report claims.

Joao Felix has burst onto the first-team scene this season with eight goals in 15 league games for Benfica – and has a huge €120m (£102m) exit clause in his contract.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that United had been scouting the 19-year-old forward and were considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Diario AS also reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the Portugal U21 star, while his agent has also championed his client’s cause by explaining why the teenager will be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Portuguese paper O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, provide an update by stating the United – among other clubs – are continuing to monitor Felix.

The Red Devils sent scouts to watch him in action on Monday night as Benfica beat Chaves 4-0 – however Everton, Nice, Borussia Dortmund, Real Valladolid, Gent, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sevilla all had representatives present too.

