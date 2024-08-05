Man Utd exclusive: Major Scott McTominay update leaves Fulham hanging and Tottenham still lurking

Scott McTominay would prefer to stay and fight for his place at Man Utd

TEAMtalk sources have given us an update on the future of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay amid continued speculation that the Scotland international could be sold before the summer transfer window shuts on August 30.

McTominay proved himself to be a key man for United boss Erik ten Hag last season, popping up with some crucial goals from midfield and he helped the club win the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The versatile midfielder made 32 Premier League appearances for United last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions to make a valuable contribution to the side.

The 27-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of speculation for the last year, with the player the subject of a failed bid from West Ham during last summer’s transfer window.

McTominay has also attracted interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer, with United understood to be open to offers for the midfielder as they look to generate funds for signings of their own before the close of the transfer window.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that McTominay is undecided on his future amid firm interest from Premier League rivals Fulham also and could stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford like he did last summer.

Ten Hag is in no rush to offload McTominay this summer as he still sees him as part of his plans and for McTominay himself it would come as a huge wrench to leave the club where he came through the ranks.

Fulham and Tottenham in McTominay battle

Fulham have made an improved second bid for McTominay in the region of £20million which United are expected to reject as they hold out for a fee of £30m for the Scotsman.

However, the Cottagers are not the only Premier League club showing an interest in landing the box-to-box midfielder, with Tottenham also known to be in the mix for his signature.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has wanted a new No.8 to add to his engine room ever since the summer window opened and had initially set his heart on landing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The England man, however, now appears certain to join Atletico Madrid after saying ‘yes’ to a switch to LaLiga despite his overall reluctance to walk away from Stamford Bridge.

McTominay would be a strong fit for Postecoglou’s midfield, given his dynamic style of play, although much will remain on whether he can be convinced to quit Old Trafford in the first place and whether or not United would also be prepared to sell to a rival for a top-for-spot this season.