TEAMtalk have been told that Manchester United are ready to put a massive proposed deal on ice as a fresh centre-back transfer starts to take shape.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to oversee a restructuring of Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad at Old Trafford after the disastrous campain in the Premier League and Europe.

There was at least the saving grace of an FA Cup win over neighbours Manchester City, a piece of silverware that went some way to keeping Ten Hag in a job when an exit looked far more likely.

Centre-back is known to be one of the main positions Ratcliffe’s newly-formed football operations unit are looking to upgrade after United conceded 58 goals in 38 Premier League games to end up with a goal difference of minus one.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd transfers: 10 Copa America stars linked with moves to Old Trafford

Raphael Varane has already walked away and could now be MLS bound, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof continue to be linked with exits and the future of Jonny Evans at Old Trafford remains in limbo despite talk of a new one-year deal.

That leaves Lisandro Martinez as the one constant, but his injury issues mean at least one new centre-back needs to be brought in to strengthen a troublesome position.

Everton star Jarrard Branthwaite has been the No.1 target to fulfill that role, but the Toffees are playing hardball over the asking price of one of their top talents.

After having an initial £43million unsurprisingly knocked back, there have been reports of United preparing a follow-up offer.

United go cold on Branthwaite deal

However, TT understands Ratcliffe had now gone cold on the transfer, in the knowledge that Everton are refusing to budge from their £70m – a figure that United refuse to match.

That leaves the Red Devils chasing more affordable options, although a raid on Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo is also off the cards.

Having had advanced talks for the defender, UEFA essentially blocked that move, because of the fact Ratcliffe owns Nice and part-owns United and they will both be playing in Europa League next season.

Indeed, the transfer between the parties would have broken one of the governing body’s rules.

Given those two options have now been put firmly on the back-burner, Ratcliffe has now switched his focus to Wolves ace Max Kilman instead.

TT can confirm, via our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, that Kilman is available at £45m and has been on United’s radar for the past year.

But even that £45m figure is a bit steep for United as Ratcliffe looks to operate on more of a budget to try and strengthen other areas of Ten Hag’s first XI too.

READ MORE: Man Utd told four urgent signings they need as Ratcliffe is told ‘gospel truth’ on failed Ten Hag transfer

Indeed, there is every likelihood that the new Red Devils transfer chief tries to negotiate that figure for Kilman down too, with Newcastle and West Ham having already failed with offers of their own.

Ten Hag will certainly be hoping to get any new additions on board as early as possible, with United due to start back at training in early July with their first friendly against Rosenborg in Trondheim on July 15.