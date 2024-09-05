Manchester United have missed out on the chance to offload Casemiro after he emphatically spurned a move away, speculation over Mo Salah has seen a Liverpool teammate issue a huge plea, while an Arsenal bid for a Brazilian striker has come to light.

CASEMIRO REJECTS GALATASARAY AS MAN UTD AGREEMENT FAILS

Manchester United look to have failed in their quest to offload Casemiro with an agreement between Red Devils officials to send the struggling midfielder to Galatasaray being blocked and seemingly now dead in the water.

The 75-times capped Brazil midfielder was described as “finished in the Premier League” last season by pundit Jamie Carragher after a string of high-profile mistakes and amid claims new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe was open to moving the player on over the summer.

But with Erik ten Hag throwing his support behind the player and with Scott McTominay having been sold instead, Casemiro was given a clean slate and a fresh chance to prove himself.

However, the £250,000 (€296k / $329k) per week star made two big blunders on Sunday as arch rivals Liverpool romped to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford that has placed severe pressure back on Ten Hag and has also seen speculation rise that Manchester United will try again to move Casemiro on.

To that end, TEAMtalk had revealed that an agreement between Red Devils chiefs and Galatasaray had been struck, with Ratcliffe prepared to send the 32-year-old to the Super Lig club before the closure of the Turkish transfer deadline on 13 September.

And while the two clubs were understood to have ‘shaked hands’ over a season-long loan arrangement that would have seen the Super Lig champions cover the vast portion of his wages, the player is understood to emphatically made clear he is not keen on the move and is unwilling to up sticks and relocate to Istanbul – even if just for the season.

The news will come as a blow for Gala, who are determined to strengthen their squad ahead of their Europa League campaign by recruiting a new defensive midfielder.

As for Casemiro, who is contracted to United until summer 2026, he has vowed to fight for his shirt in the United side and is understood to have made clear he does not want his journey at Old Trafford to have ended on a sour note.

His teammates are thought to have rallied round the player following that home thumping to Liverpool, with the player cutting a desolate figure in the dressing room after the game.

However, he faces a significant battle for his first-team place with United confirming the signing of Manuel Ugarte on transfer deadline day for an initial fee of £42.3m (€50.1m / $55.7m) from Paris Saint-Germain and with the Uruguayan destroyer hoping to make his debut when the Premier League resumes on Saturday 14 September with a match between the Red Devils and the pointless Southampton at St Mary’s.

CHELSEA MAKE DECISION DEIVID WASHINGTON EXIT

Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been offered the chance to sign Yusuf Yazici, with the Turkey attacker a free agent after leaving Lille earlier in the summer. (various)

Chelsea have decided to retain the services of Brazilian striker Deivid Washington after calling off his deadline day move to sister club Strasbourg amid claims of a Premier League probe and following recent interest from Flamengo. The 21-year-old will instead stay and play for the Blues’ Under-21s side this season before a decision will be made ahead of the January window. (Premier League Brasil)

Incoming Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili is more than good enough to dislodge Alisson Becker as Reds No 1 next season as the Georgian ‘has no rival in European football” right now. It’s also claimed the keeper was desperate to force through the move this summer as he believes in the ‘great sporting ambition’ at Anfield. (Super Deporte)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is increasingly tempted to make a summer move back to Spain with Real Madrid amid speculation the European champions are planning a major move to lure him from the Etihad in 2025. (AS)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is struggling to adjust to the tactical demands of Juventus boss Thiago Motta, which is why he has only managed three substitute appearances totalling 55 minutes so far, according to former Italy striker Luca Toni. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fenerbahce have no interest in signing Man Utd winger Antony this week before the Turkish transfer deadline closes with Jose Mourinho putting his focus on a deal for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell instead. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

LUIS DIAZ MAKES PLEA TO SALAH OVER LIVERPOOL FUTURE

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has begged Mo Salah not to leave Anfield, claiming his potential exit will “hurt a lot” if the Egyptian moves on as a free agent in 2025. (Telemundo)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has chosen Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland as the one player he would love his side to sign if they were given the freedom to sign any player in the world right now. (Mundo Deportivo)

Brazilian side Corinthians are exploring a surprise deal to sign former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, who remains a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer. Sevilla had been in talks over a deal but remain apart in terms of their salary offer to the player. (Mundo Deportivo)

Istanbul Basaksehir are one of four Turkish clubs who have approached Newcastle over a prospective loan offer with an option to buy for former England defender Kieran Trippier. (Sky Sports)

Veteran Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has admitted that playing in MLS to finish off his career would be “a dream”. (The Athletic)

Martin Zubimendi has distanced himself from the prospect of making a January transfer to Liverpool having come clean on the real reasons why he rejected a summer switch to Anfield. (Marca)

ARSENAL SAW BID REJECTED FOR BENFICA STRIKER

Arsenal were priced out of a deal to sign Marcos Leonardo over the summer with the Gunners only offering £25.5m (€30.3m / $33.6m) and having refusing to meet Benfica’s £33.7m (€40m / $44.3m) asking price for the Brazilian, who eventually moving to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia instead. (TBR Football)

Real Betis’ teenage winger Assane Diao rejected a €10m offer to join either Feyenoord or Hoffenheim over the summer, while Brighton were also linked. (Marca)

Barcelona plans to sign 16-year-old Senegalese winger Amara Diouf have been put on the backburner after the teenager sustained a serious knee injury. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Barca president Joan Laporta has requested the Blaugrana to continue investing into deals for the very best young African talents, feeling it is a vastly-untapped market. In additionto their interest in Diouf, Barca have also already brought in teenage prospects Aziz Issah and Ibrahim Diarra. (Sport)

Real Madrid rejected offers from both Monaco and Real Betis to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos on transfer deadline day, with the midfielder now facing a few months out owing to an ankle injury. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds defender Max Wober insists he remains happy to still be at Elland Road after a summer transfer move back to Borussia Monchengladbach failed to get off the ground, describing his situation as “perfect”. (Sky Sports Austria)