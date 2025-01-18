Man Utd expect to beat Arsenal to world class striker signing

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Sporting CP striker, Viktor Gyokeres, though a report has detailed why Manchester United believe they’ve got a deal in the bag.

Gyokeres, 26, has developed into one of world football’s deadliest strikers during his time in Lisbon. The Sporting frontman has blasted 75 goals in 80 appearances so far and has provided his fair share of assists with 21 in that time. The Sweden star has also taken the international arena by storm, notching 10 goals in seven appearances for his country in 2024.

Gyokeres’ contract at Sporting contains a release clause worth a hefty €100m/£85m. However, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs recently confirmed widespread claims that Gyokeres can actually be prised out of Lisbon for a much-reduced fee.

Jacobs told FourFourTwo: “There’s been no outreach to Sporting yet, but what we can say is that Gyokeres price has dropped from his €100m release clause down to something in the region of €70m.”

While that still represents a sizeable £59m outlay, it is a much more manageable sum than £85m.

It’s no secret Arsenal are desperately attempting to sign a new striker this month after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club’s intentions, while Fabrizio Romano reported Arsenal’s efforts are in full swing.

“For the January window, Arsenal are working on the striker position,” declared Romano earlier this week. “Mikel Arteta confirmed after the injury to Gabriel Jesus that Arsenal are working for a new addition. And I can tell you that in the last 24-48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about the situations of important players around Europe.

“So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position. Let’s see what they will be able to do, but for sure Arsenal are looking at that, work in progress.”

French outlet L’Equipe claimed Arsenal are fully prepared to pay the roughly €70m it will now take to sign Gyokeres.

However, a fresh update from The Independent strongly suggests Gyokeres is bound for Old Trafford and not The Emirates.

The Independent began by declaring: ‘Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.’

While it’s acknowledged Arsenal have begun to explore a move for the current window, it’s noted Sporting are determined to retain their star striker until the end of the season.

That suits Man Utd down to the ground given their lack of readily available funds in January. What’s more, Amorim insisted soon after taking charge at Man Utd that he would not raid his former club in the winter window.

The report noted Man Utd and Sporting possess ‘a good relationship, which has fostered a belief that Gyokeres is likelier to move in the summer rather than now.’

Furthermore, Gyokeres would reportedly ‘love to work with Amorim’ again given the huge part the manager played in turning him into the world class striker he’s become.

The Independent concluded: ‘There is also the lure of Old Trafford and United as a club, as they embark on a new era. Sources say there is hope from within all of this can stave off other interest, and ensure Gyokeres arrives at the end of the season.’

Who Arsenal could sign instead of Viktor Gyokeres

Other high quality names in Arsenal’s sights are Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).

Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target, though Newcastle – who value Isak at close to £150m – will not entertain a January sale under any circumstance.

There has been talk of Arsenal loaning Sesko for six months before signing the Slovenian in a permanent deal in the summer.

However, Sesko’s agent recently declared his client is far too good to be moving around in loan deals.

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko,” he told Fabrizio Romano in an interview with GiveMeSport.

“Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is an RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that.”

Vlahovic, meanwhile, looks the most readily available player given Juventus are on the cusp of completing a loan deal for PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani.

But per The Independent, Arsenal are not as high on Vlahovic as they once were when losing out to Juventus for his signature three years ago.

They stated: ‘The French striker [Kolo Muani] is set to move to Juventus, which could see Dusan Vlahovic leave the Italian club, although Arteta’s interest in the striker is currently not as strong as was reported three years ago.’

Latest Arsenal, Man Utd transfer news – Sverre Nypan, Alejandro Garnacho

In other news, TV2 report Arsenal are well placed to sign Norwegian wonderkid, Sverre Nypan.

The Rosenborg starlet – who’s scooped the last two Eliteserien (Norwegian top division) Young Player of the Year awards – is expected to sign with a top European club this month.

A transfer for the 18-year-old midfielder is expected to cost around £10.8m and Arsenal were named alongside Manchester City as being two of the candidates the race has narrowed down to.

Man Utd previously showed interest, though TV2 declared they’re not among the remaining contenders for Nypan.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Napoli are seeking assurances over Alejandro Garnacho’s attitude and temperament before taking their attempts to secure a deal any further.

Napoli have already seen a £40m bid rejected, while Chelsea have made an enquiry.

But per The Telegraph, both clubs want clarification on Garnacho’s alleged attitude issues before Napoli make an improved bid or Chelsea thunder in with their first bid.