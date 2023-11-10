Man Utd explode back into Kylian Mbappe race as contract offer prepared, but Liverpool and Chelsea also eyeing huge deal

There is now a good chance Kylian Mbappe will end up in the Premier League when departing Paris Saint-Germain, as Manchester United have dramatically re-entered the mix to sign him but have learned Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in a stunning move.

Mbappe was banished from the PSG first team in the summer after he stated that he would not be extending his contract with the club. With the forward’s current terms expiring at the end of the season, PSG officials were ‘convinced’ he would try to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, as per The Guardian.

However, the two parties eventually managed to resolve their differences and Mbappe was reintegrated back into the squad. And while the France captain form has not performed at his absolute best this season, he has still managed to score 12 times in 14 PSG appearances.

Mbappe now appears to be open to agreeing a new one-year deal with the French giants that would protect his transfer value. But he will only sign the contract if he gets assurances he can leave, should a major bid come in.

There are conflicting rumours over whether Real Madrid will return to try and capture him yet again. Since Madrid released a statement saying they are not in negotiations with Mbappe, the Spanish press have claimed Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ‘definitively ruling out’ his signing.

Although, on Thursday Fabrizio Romano stated that Madrid are remaining in the background until the time is right for them to pounce, rather than completely moving onto different targets.

Liverpool were recently named as Mbappe’s main suitors from the Premier League, with French newspaper L’Equipe claiming the Reds have ‘never broken contact’ with his representatives.

But Liverpool will face fierce competition to bring the world-class attacker to England. According to FourFourTwo, Man Utd are ready to ‘test the waters’ by sending Mbappe a contract offer in January, with a view to signing him on a free next summer. Clearly, this will only happen if Mbappe goes back on his word and refuses – yet again – to sign a new PSG deal.

Man Utd firmly on Kylian Mbappe trail

Man Utd were ruled out of the race for Mbappe after Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim left talks to buy the club from the Glazers. However, it now looks like the Red Devils have dramatically re-entered the hunt for arguably the world’s best player.

The report backs Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle to all send Mbappe contract offers, too. This will give him the choice of four of the biggest clubs in England.

It would be fantastic to see Mbappe move to the Premier League as he is one of the most exciting players on the planet. He would challenge Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot award for the next five years, or potentially more.

Such a move does depend almost entirely on what Madrid plan to do, though. They are often referred to as Mbappe’s primary suitors as he admires the club greatly and also knows they can guarantee him major trophies on a regular basis.

Madrid president Florentino Perez desires Mbappe’s signing above all others, as he knows the transfer would elevate his team to an even higher level.

But Perez has been left hugely frustrated before when Mbappe has opted against making the move, and Madrid are resultantly eyeing other stars such as Jamal Musiala, just in case they cannot pull the Mbappe deal off. Madrid pursuing Musiala would open the door for the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea or Newcastle to agree terms with Mbappe.

